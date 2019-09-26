Local

Several people hurt, including one critically, after west Wichita crash

Wichita police are investigating a Thursday evening wreck that injured several people, including one who was in critical condition.

Emergency crews were called at around 6:30 p.m. to an injury accident at West and Taft, just north of the intersection of Kellogg and West. Sedgwick County dispatchers said multiple injuries were reported. One of the people was critically hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

