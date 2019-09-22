Local
Sedgwick fires police chief after city council reviews 64-page report in closed meeting
Sedgwick has fired its police chief for cause, city officials said.
City Administrator Joe Turner said Police Chief Larry Alexander was terminated on Wednesday after a Monday meeting where the city council reviewed a 64-page report in an executive session. Turner made the announcement in a statement posted to the city’s Facebook page on Friday.
Turner said that Alexander was terminated “for cause,” but declined to provide additional details, calling the termination a personnel matter.
