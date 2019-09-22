Sedgwick fires police chief after city council reviews 64-page report in closed meeting

File photo

Sedgwick has fired its police chief for cause, city officials said.

City Administrator Joe Turner said Police Chief Larry Alexander was terminated on Wednesday after a Monday meeting where the city council reviewed a 64-page report in an executive session. Turner made the announcement in a statement posted to the city’s Facebook page on Friday.

Turner said that Alexander was terminated “for cause,” but declined to provide additional details, calling the termination a personnel matter.

