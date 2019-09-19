Wichita students injured in school bus accident

It’s time to be alert around school buses The Wichita Police Department offers tips for drivers when they see school buses. It's illegal in the United States to pass a school bus when it's stopped to unload or load children. (2017) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wichita Police Department offers tips for drivers when they see school buses. It's illegal in the United States to pass a school bus when it's stopped to unload or load children. (2017)

Four Wichita middle school students had minor injuries when a semi-truck without a trailer ran into the back of their bus Thursday morning.

Wichita public schools spokesperson Susan Arensman said the wreck happened before 7 a.m. at Meridian and Dora when the bus, headed to Allison Traditional Magnet Middle School, stopped at the railroad tracks. Arensman said four students complained of injuries and two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

She said parents had all been notified. Arensman didn’t know whether the truck driver had any injuries.

Photos on social media from the wreck show the truck’s hood folded up after it pushed into the bottom of the door on the back of the school bus. The bus needed to be towed.