Man dies from injuries in Sedgwick County accident

A man died at the hospital from injuries in a wreck Tuesday night in northwest Sedgwick County after he collided with a semi and his vehicle became submerged in a pond, officials said Wednesday morning.

At around 7:50 p.m., a vehicle driven by Clifford Bliss was on 167th Street West and ran a stop sign at 109th Street North, according to an accident report from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was hit by a westbound semi-truck driven by Jeffery Dirks, officials say. The Sheriff’s Office said both vehicles left the road and Bliss’s became “fully submerged in a pond.”

Bliss was transported to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis where he later died. Dirks was not injured.

UPDATE | N 167th St W / W 109th St N | Bentley Fire adv head-on collision between car and semi - one victim was in the water | Triage remains 1 Code Blue | https://t.co/avFOY7ld3V — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) September 18, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.