Local
Man dies from injuries in Sedgwick County accident
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
A man died at the hospital from injuries in a wreck Tuesday night in northwest Sedgwick County after he collided with a semi and his vehicle became submerged in a pond, officials said Wednesday morning.
At around 7:50 p.m., a vehicle driven by Clifford Bliss was on 167th Street West and ran a stop sign at 109th Street North, according to an accident report from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was hit by a westbound semi-truck driven by Jeffery Dirks, officials say. The Sheriff’s Office said both vehicles left the road and Bliss’s became “fully submerged in a pond.”
Bliss was transported to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis where he later died. Dirks was not injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments