At least 18 displaced after electrical fire at Wichita apartments, authorities say

Wichita firefighters battle flames on Saturday at Rockborough Apartments, 202 N. Rock Road. No one was injured. Wichita Fire Department

At least 18 people were displaced Saturday by an electrical fire that caused $250,000 worth of damage at Rockborough Apartments.

No one was injured.

Lt. Troy Thissen said the Wichita Fire Department responded at 1:53 p.m. to the apartment complex, located at 202 N. Rock Road, after a resident noticed smoke coming from a bedroom outlet on the second floor. Firefighters saw smoke coming from an exterior vent on the second floor, narrowed the smoke to a shared wall between the two-story apartments and opened it up to find flames.

“Fire crew made a great effort and got the fire controlled in a timely effort,” Thissen said, adding that the swift effort likely saved the flames from burning through the roof.

Thissen estimated the structure damage at $200,000 and another $50,000 for contents destroyed. The apartments on either side of the two with the shared wall had “very light smoke damage,” he said.

The fire was ruled an accidental, unspecified electrical fire.

Thissen said 16 people in the two main apartments affected would be helped by either American Red Cross or management from the apartment complex. Another two people in a neighboring apartment would need temporary housing as well.