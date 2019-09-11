Part of I-135 in Wichita to close Thursday morning to remove sign structure, KDOT says

Work crews will remove this sign structure along southbound I-135 on Thursday. Kansas Department of Transportation

A portion of an interstate highway in central Wichita will be closed Thursday morning as work crews remove a structure.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said in a news release that work will start at 8:30 a.m. on southbound I-135 between 21st and 13th streets. At that time, the right lane of the freeway will be closed, and on ramps at 29th and 21st streets and the off ramp at 13th Street will be closed.

Work crews will then move a crane into position to remove an overhead sign structure. During that time, all southbound lanes of the interstate in that area will be closed to all traffic. A detour will take drivers along 21st Street to Hillside, down to 13th Street and back to I-135.

The closure is expected to last less than two hours.

