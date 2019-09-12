Killed in Pearl Harbor attack nearly 78 years ago, Kansas sailor’s remains return home

Kansan comes home from Pearl Harbor after 77 years The remains of Seaman 2nd Class Wilbur Clayton Barrett were returned to Kansas nearly 78 years after he died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor aboard the USS Oklahoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The remains of Seaman 2nd Class Wilbur Clayton Barrett were returned to Kansas nearly 78 years after he died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor aboard the USS Oklahoma.

Nearly 78 years after he died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Navy Seaman 2nd Class Wilbur Clayton Barrett is finally home.

Early Thursday afternoon, decades after the battleship he was stationed on sank in World War II, Barrett’s remains were flown into Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport in preparation for his burial in El Dorado this weekend.

He arrived on a commercial flight from St. Louis, Missouri, shortly after noon.

Rain fell as sailors generations younger than Barrett stood at attention while his flag-draped casket was lowered from the cargo hold of a Southwest Airlines jet. Six Navy members kept in step as they carried the casket to a white hearse and slid it inside.

Dozens of curious travelers — some on the same flight, some waiting in the terminal for their own departures — watched the ceremony until the hearse drove away.

“Seaman Barrett, albeit a young individual who just joined the Navy, left Kansas for the first time and went to Pearl Harbor. ... And he fought, and he fought hard,” said Ryan King, Command Master Chief of the USS Wichita.

“Today we came to honor his sacrifice just like we do all of our service members who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice like he did.”

For years, Barrett’s remains lay commingled in mass graves in Hawaii with hundreds of his fellow USS Oklahoma crew members after military efforts to identify the dead in the 1940s were unsuccessful. He was positively identified last June thanks to advances in DNA technology and a renewed effort by the military to return the unidentified dead to their families.

“It’s very important, not only for the families, but for the future generations today and the younger generations to understand what it was that those sailors and other service members gave to their country — the ultimate sacrifice that they made,” Navy Lt. John Stevens said.

“Having them come back home and being able to repatriate them ... is so meaningful for all of us as Americans.”

Barrett will be buried with full military honors Saturday at Sunset Lawns Cemetery, 2100 Sunset Road in El Dorado. A graveside service starts at 10 a.m. at Headley Funeral Chapel, said a relative of Barrett’s who is planning to travel from Colorado to attend.

Barrett was born in El Dorado on April 9, 1915, to Maynard and Nora Barrett. He was the youngest of three. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in May 1940 at age 25, saying he wanted to learn a trade.

“That’s what so many sailors do today, they want to learn how to do something,” Stevens said.

He traveled to the Pacific, hoping for adventure, King said.

But he was dead within a year and a half.

Barrett was aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japanese airplanes carried out a surprise attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941. The ship sat in berth F-5 of Battleship Row when the strike started shortly before 8 a.m.

Within minutes, it took three torpedo hits. Six more struck the ship before it sank.

The ship capsized, trapping many of the crewmen, in less than 12 minutes. A total of 2,402 Americans died in the Pearl Harbor attack; 429 were crew members of the USS Oklahoma.

Barrett, then 26, went to the bottom of the harbor floor with the ship.

“He was going about his normal morning routine and then all of a sudden, like life and 380 sailors on USS Oklahoma and really everyone’s lives in American changed in just a few short minutes,” Stevens said.

Like so many of his fellow crewmen, Barrett’s body couldn’t be immediately identified following military efforts to right the ship and recover remains from December 1941 to June 1944. The dead were buried as unknown in Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries in Hawaii. Efforts in 1947 to disinter and return the remains of the Oklahoma’s crew members to their families yielded only positive identities of 32 sailors and three Marines.

Three years later, in 1950, after officials determined there was no way to identify any more victims, military reburied the rest of the remains in mass graves in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific — commonly called the Punchbowl — in Hawaii.

Advances in DNA technology in recent years have enabled authorities to identify unknown remains. Since the 1990s, the Department of Defense DNA Registry has cataloged the DNA men and women are or have served in the military

In the case of long-dead veterans — like Barrett — authorities use DNA samples from family members as well as medical and dental records to find matches.

“It’s amazing that we have the technology now to pick out these individual sailors, identify them and that means we can give the families closure. We can give the country some closure from these folks that went thousands of miles away to serve their countries and then ultimately gave their lives,” Stevens said.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency undertook the daunting task of exhuming and working to identify the unknown remains of the USS Oklahoma’s crew in 2015. It took five months to disinter 61 caskets in 45 graves that held the dead.

So far, more than half of the 388 crew members’ commingled remains have been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced the 200th identification in March. As the project got underway, the agency thought it could identify 80% of the bones within five years.

Barrett’s remains were accounted for more than a year ago — on June 20, 2018.

His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl with others who were missing from World War II. A rosette now sits next to his name, an indication he’s been identified.

At the El Dorado cemetery, Barrett will be buried next to family members. At the time of his death, his mother, father, an older sister named Agnes Marie Hurlburt and an older brother named Frank C. Barrett survived him. They are also buried at Sunset Lawns.

“We’re just so blessed that we’ve been able to identify him and ... to bring him back home where he belongs,” Stevens said.