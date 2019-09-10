Do you have views on news? Participate in this survey from researchers at UT-Austin

Getty Images

The Wichita Eagle is assisting researchers at the University of Texas at Austin in their study about readers’ thoughts on the news. The study, called “News Engagement,” is being conducted by Natalie Stroud of UT-Austin’s Department of Communication Studies.

Participants will answer online questions about various aspects of current issues. All answers will be protected and no personally identifying questions will be asked. The questions will take about 10 to 15 minutes.

Interested? Click here to read more and begin answering questions.