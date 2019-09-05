Urban explorations the next step toward plan for area around Century II, WaterWalk

Century II through the years A look back at Century II over its nearly half-century existence, as seen by Eagle photographers. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A look back at Century II over its nearly half-century existence, as seen by Eagle photographers. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)

The next step in planning for the possible replacement of the Century II involves actual steps — about half a mile’s worth.

The River Legacy Master Plan group has announced a series of walking tours along the east bank of the Arkansas River with planners and landscape architects who are working on a redesign of the area occupied by the WaterWalk, the former central library and the Century II Convention and Performing Arts Center.

The tours will be guided walks with several stops along the way for presentations about the ongoing planning effort. At the end of all tours, participants will have a chance to give their input to the designers.

“We’re going to ask people to come down to this area . . . and do urban explorations,” public relations consultant Tami Bradley said in a recent meeting of the planning group. “Those are basically walking tours to look at and hear from people firsthand about the convention business, about performing arts, to imagine what the green space might be out there and to really start putting some of these ideas into context.”

It’s the latest in a redesign of the area being funded by Wichita and Sedgwick County government and a coalition of private and quasi-public organizations including Downtown Wichita, Greater Wichita Partnership, Visit Wichita, Wichita Community Foundation, Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The first tours will be at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Both those tours will begin at the connecting hallway/lobby at the Century II, which links the round blue-roofed performing arts building to the rectangular convention building. Entry will be through the doors near the jester statue.

Two more tours will be held at 7:30 a.m. and noon on Sept. 25. Those tours will start at the Riverview Ballroom in the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 400 West Waterman.

Participants are required to RSVP for the tours at www.riverfrontlegacywichita.org. Those without computer access can call 316-500-6650.

Tours will take about an hour with a half-mile of walking and stairs along the way. Persons with mobility limitations can note that when they RSVP and accommodations for access will be made.