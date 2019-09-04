Wichita Fire Department plans to seek arson charges after fires in South High bathrooms

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

The Wichita Fire Department plans to seek charges against a 15-year-old South High School girl who intentionally set fires in two bathrooms during school on Tuesday, the fire marshal said.

Firefighters responded at 12:22 p.m Tuesday but, by then, the flames had been extinguished by faculty. Fire marshal Stuart Bevis said the damage was minor and no alarms went off. He would not discuss how the girl set the fires.

“There was some smoke and fire damage to some of the items in the bathroom,” Bevis said, “including items in a trash can.”

Bevis said the girl was arrested and could face a charge of aggravated arson since people were in the building.

Principal Cara Ledy sent an email to parents after the incident:

“Those involved will face disciplinary action,” Ledy wrote. “Any act that puts students in danger will not be tolerated as your child’s safety is our number one priority.”