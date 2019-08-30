Wichita man, 25, killed when motorcycle hits trailer at Lincoln and Woodlawn

Be aware of motorcycles on the roadways Due to their smaller size, motorcycles blend in with their environment. The Knoxville Police Department asks drives to always look twice to keep motorcyclists safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Due to their smaller size, motorcycles blend in with their environment. The Knoxville Police Department asks drives to always look twice to keep motorcyclists safe.

Wichita police say 25-year-old Dell Crosby of Wichita was killed late Thursday morning when his motorcycle ran into a two-axel open trailer at Lincoln and Woodlawn.

Officer Charley Davidson said Crosby was driving a 2008 Suzuki GSX 1300 eastbound on Lincoln when a 2007 Toyota Tundra pulling the trailer turned off of westbound Lincoln Street into a private driveway. Davidson said it wasn’t immediately clear which driver had the right of way.

But Crosby slammed into the trailer at about 11:10 a.m. He was thrown off of the motorcycle and died at the scene, Davidson said.

Davidson said a 45-year-old man was driving the Toyota. Police don’t think alcohol played a role in the crash, but the drivers’ speeds and other factors are under investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police plan to present their findings to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office when their investigation is complete, Davidson said.

The crash is the city’s 17th fatal wreck involving a motorcycle so far this year. Eighteen people have been killed.