KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for missing 88-year-old Goddard man

John Huges, 88 of Goddard, has been missing from his home since Thursday. Authorities have issued a statewide Silver Alert asking the public for help locating him. Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are asking for help locating an 88-year-old Goddard man who went missing Thursday afternoon.

The KBI has issued a statewide Silver Alert for John Hughes, according to a news release. Members of the public are encouraged to call 911 if they see him or know his whereabouts.

Hughes is white, about 5-foot-7, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He suffers from memory loss and coronary heart disease, the news release said.

Hughes went missing at 1 p.m. Thursday when he left home for a medical appointment in west Wichita but never showed up. Police think he may be disoriented.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He was last seen Friday morning at a northwest Oklahoma convenience store, where he told someone that he was trying to go to Dodge City. He may be driving a white 1999 Buick Century with Kansas tag KSU5454.