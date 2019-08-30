Local

KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for missing 88-year-old Goddard man

John Huges, 88 of Goddard, has been missing from his home since Thursday. Authorities have issued a statewide Silver Alert asking the public for help locating him.
John Huges, 88 of Goddard, has been missing from his home since Thursday. Authorities have issued a statewide Silver Alert asking the public for help locating him. Courtesy photo Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are asking for help locating an 88-year-old Goddard man who went missing Thursday afternoon.

The KBI has issued a statewide Silver Alert for John Hughes, according to a news release. Members of the public are encouraged to call 911 if they see him or know his whereabouts.

Hughes is white, about 5-foot-7, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He suffers from memory loss and coronary heart disease, the news release said.

Hughes went missing at 1 p.m. Thursday when he left home for a medical appointment in west Wichita but never showed up. Police think he may be disoriented.

He was last seen Friday morning at a northwest Oklahoma convenience store, where he told someone that he was trying to go to Dodge City. He may be driving a white 1999 Buick Century with Kansas tag KSU5454.

Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. You can reach her at 316-268-6644. She’s an avid reader and mom of three in her non-work time.
  Comments  