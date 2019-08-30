Local
KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for missing 88-year-old Goddard man
Police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are asking for help locating an 88-year-old Goddard man who went missing Thursday afternoon.
The KBI has issued a statewide Silver Alert for John Hughes, according to a news release. Members of the public are encouraged to call 911 if they see him or know his whereabouts.
Hughes is white, about 5-foot-7, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He suffers from memory loss and coronary heart disease, the news release said.
Hughes went missing at 1 p.m. Thursday when he left home for a medical appointment in west Wichita but never showed up. Police think he may be disoriented.
He was last seen Friday morning at a northwest Oklahoma convenience store, where he told someone that he was trying to go to Dodge City. He may be driving a white 1999 Buick Century with Kansas tag KSU5454.
Comments