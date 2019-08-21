Local
Fire reported at historic downtown building, Wichita’s oldest commercial brick structure
Wichita firefighter break windows at Occidental Plaza
A fire has been reported at the address of Occidental Plaza, a historic downtown Wichita building.
First responders were called just before 6 p.m. Wednesday to Second and Main, where smoke was coming from the third floor of a building, according to emergency radio dispatched.
Occidental Plaza is the city’s oldest commercial brick building and was owned by Occidental Management before it was sold last year.
Firefighters at the scene said a painting crew outside the building called in the fire. Crews broke out windows of the building from the inside, letting out smoke. The flames looked to be under control by 6:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
The first floor of the building is occupied, and the top two are empty and under renovation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
