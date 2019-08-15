Firefighter at fault in non-injury interstate crash with dump truck, Wichita police say

The view from a WICHway traffic camera of a crash involving a firetruck on northbound I-235 near K-42 Thursday afternoon. Kansas Department of Transportation

Wichita police say that a firefighter driving a firetruck was at fault in a non-injury accident on an interstate Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called a little after 3:30 p.m. to an accident involving a firetruck on northbound I-235 just north of K-42, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said.

Wichita Police Department spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said the firetruck was a pickup from the Wichita Fire Department. A dump truck was also involved in the wreck, and only minor damage was reported.

Cruz said the firefighter was at fault in the crash, though a report on what led to the collision was not available Thursday evening.

