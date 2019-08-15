Local
Semi driver dies after rollover crash on Kansas highway, troopers say
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
The driver of a semi died in a one-vehicle rollover accident on a Kansas highway Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called at around 1:10 p.m. to a wreck on K-14 about 11 miles north of Lincoln, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. Gerald W. Lang, 59, of Nevada, Iowa, was taken to the Lincoln County Hospital, where he died.
Investigators determined that Lang was driving a 2017 Mack semi southbound when the truck left the roadway to the right, over-corrected back onto the roadway and rolled.
Comments