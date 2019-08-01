16-year-old Wichita girl dies after being swept away by river, Colorado sheriff says

File photo

A Wichita teen died in Colorado after she was swept away by a river, local law enforcement said.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said the body of the 16-year-old Kansas girl was found about 100 yards downstream from the Devil’s Punchbowl, which they called “a popular summer recreation spot on the Roaring Fork River.” The location is about 9 miles southeast of Aspen along Colorado highway 82.

The coroner’s office identified the girl as Jamie Tran, of Wichita. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, Deputy Coroner Eric Hansen said in a news release.

Emergency crews were called at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of someone being swept away by the current while crossing the river, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. A search and rescue team was unable to find her by nightfall. Her body was found Thursday morning after water was diverted away from the river, dropping its water level.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that although peak run-off has subsided many rivers and streams in the area are still flowing higher and faster than what might be expected for this time of year,” the Facebook post stated.