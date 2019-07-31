Air Force airman stationed at McConnell dies in crash near El Dorado Lake

File photo

One airman was killed and a second was hurt in a crash Sunday night in Butler County.

Emergency crews were called at around 11 p.m. to a car accident near El Dorado Lake, McConnell Air Force Base officials said in a news release. One airman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second had been injured.

The airman who died was identified as Staff Sgt. Alex J. Lavortuneluna, 28, of Antioch, Illinois. Lavortuneluna was assigned to the 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly wreck.