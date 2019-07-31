One person critically hurt after being crushed by manufacturing machine, dispatch says

The Wichita Eagle

One person was critically hurt after being trapped and crushed by a machine, officials said.

Emergency crews were called at around 2:34 p.m. to an industrial accident in the 19200 block of West K-42, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. One person was reported to be in very critical condition, the supervisor said.

The address reported over emergency radio traffic was that of Youngers and Sons Manufacturing, which is southwest of Wichita. First responders said a patient had been extricated from a machine and had been crushed.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, dispatchers said.

