One person seriously hurt when motorcycle and vehicle crash near Douglas and Hillside

The Wichita Eagle

One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after he was hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Emergency crews were called at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday to an injury accident at the intersection of Douglas and Chautauqua. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said one patient had serious injuries.

Radio traffic indicated the motorcycle rider was hit by another vehicle and thrown from the bike during the wreck. The man was fully awake and likely had at least one fractured bone, paramedics said.

Police closed Douglas to traffic in the area of the crash, which was about a block west of the intersection with Hillside.