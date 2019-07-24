Kansas Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-235 in northwest Wichita

. Wichita Eagle file photo

One person is dead after a crash on an interstate in northwest Wichita.

Emergency crews were called Wednesday afternoon to an injury accident on northbound I-235 near Zoo Boulevard.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor referred questions to Kansas Highway Patrol dispatchers because troopers are investigating the wreck. A KHP dispatcher referred questions to Sedgwick County dispatchers because the highway patrol neither received the original 911 call nor made the initial patient triages.

The highway patrol dispatcher did say one person has died in the wreck.

The northbound lanes of the interstate “will be shut down for quite awhile,” according to emergency radio traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.