Bridge over Arkansas River at Ark City to be named for soldier who died in Iraq War

Sgt. Kevin A. Gilbertson Kansas Department of Transportation

A highway bridge over the Arkansas River at Arkansas City will be dedicated to a soldier who died in the Iraq War.

The Sgt. Kevin A. Gilbertson Memorial Bridge will be dedicated Aug. 3, Kansas Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Potter said in a news release. The U.S. 77 bridge crosses the river on the south side of the town in Cowley County and is about 3 miles from the Oklahoma border.

Gilbertson died Aug. 31, 2007, and served in the 1st Infantry Division, the Army has said.

He was fatally wounded in combat in Ramadi during his second tour in Iraq, KDOT said. He was 24, and was survived by a wife, infant son and a stepson. His hometown was Cedar Rapids, Iowa, though his mom and stepdad live in Kansas.

“He’s our hero,” said his mom, Keeley Frank, in the news release.

A bill that included dedicating the bridge unanimously passed the Kansas Legislature before the governor signed it into law earlier this year.