7,000 Wichitans receive hope, free services at community event

Braxtyn Curnett receiving a free haircut from a Paul Mitchell School student barber at McAdams Park for Convoy of Hope Wichita on July 20.

Around 7,000 Wichitans received hope in the form of free backpacks, haircuts, shoes and more on Saturday.

Convoy of Hope Wichita, a non-profit, held its seventh annual community event on Saturday at McAdams Park and Bethel Life Center.

Families began lining up at McAdams Park around 4:30 a.m. to await the beginning of the event at 8:30 a.m., said Stacie Cathcart, Convoy of Hope Wichita director.

Around 7,000 people at both sites attended and received free services including backpacks with all required school supplies for Wichita public schools, shoes and socks, haircuts, groceries, career services, prayers, breast cancer screenings and more.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

People could walk around to different tents manned with around 1,200 volunteers to receive services.

Lynette Curnett, a single mom from Park City, brought her two sons Braxtyn and Graisyn to McAdams Park to get them ready for school in the fall.

This is the first time Curnett has attended Convoy of Hope, she said.

“I do have to call around a lot for help just being a single mom,” Curnett said. Convoy of Hope shows resources are available, “you just have to look,” she added.

Braxtyn Curnett said he was excited to go back to school with his new haircut and school supplies.

Tina Mann has been a volunteer with Convoy of Hope Wichita for six years. She said she loves seeing the community come together to put on the event.

“It’s a great way to really reach out,” Mann said. “It’s such a conglomerate of organizations and churches and just people of all walks of life that gather together to help the needy in our community.”