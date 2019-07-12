Wichita’s annual Neighborhood Night Out is set for Aug. 13. Here’s how to participate

Watch a Wichita police officer surprise a crowd at a Juneteenth parade A Wichita police officer surprises parade goers when he joins the First Phaze Dance Team in a performance at a Juneteenth parade in Wichita Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Wichita police officer surprises parade goers when he joins the First Phaze Dance Team in a performance at a Juneteenth parade in Wichita

If you’re wanting to host a party for this year’s annual Neighborhood Night Out, you can register it with the city now.

The event is set for 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 13 and the police department is encouraging those planning a gathering to let the city know so elected officials, police officers and fire fighters can stop by to say hi. You can register a party through Aug. 5 at www.wichita.gov/nno.

If you want to borrow street barricades or reserve a spot in a city park, call 316-352-4879. The deadline to do that is July 29.

Neighborhood Night Out is a spin off of the National Night Out event, an annual community-building campaign meant to enhance relationships between citizens, police and city leaders. Both events urge residents to hold block parties, potluck dinners, neighborhood cleanups, barbecues or other gatherings so they can meet and talk to neighbors.

Wichita’s event is held annually on the second Tuesday in August. This year that’s a week after the nationwide event.

Gatherings are voluntary and are not paid for the city, but residents can check with their neighborhood associations about possible funding options. The city is also encouraging party hosts to create flyers or use other means to share details about their gatherings and invite community members.