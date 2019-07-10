Power outage affects stoplights on Kellogg in west Wichita, backing up rush hour traffic

A traffic camera shows vehicles backed up on Kellogg in west Wichita. Kansas Department of Transportation

A power outage is affecting stoplights on Kellogg in west Wichita during rush hour.

A Westar Energy power outage map shows over 1,700 customers are affected by an outage the stretches along Kellogg from between 167th and 151st streets west to between 119th West and Maize. The outage also stretches from near Maple to near Pawnee.



Stoplights in the area are not functioning normally, and Kansas Department of Transportation traffic cameras show vehicles backed up on westbound Kellogg past the Tyler exit.

The outage was first reported at around 4:09 p.m. Westar originally estimated that power will be restored by 6 p.m., but as of 6:15 p.m. over 1,100 customers were still without power.

A second power outage in the area stretches from between Pawnee Prairie Park and Eisenhower National Airport to the intersection of Kellogg and Tyler. Westar estimates it affected over 200 customers. It was also reported at around 4:09 p.m.