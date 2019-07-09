Local
Semi hauling shingles catches fire after Turnpike crash involving KTA truck, KHP says
A portion of the Kansas Turnpike near the Oklahoma border was closed as troopers investigated a crash that involves a burning semi.
The Kansas Turnpike Authority said a crash at around 2 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I-35 at mile marker 8.6, about 4.5 miles south of South Haven, blocked all lanes of travel. Traffic was being being diverted at the South Haven interstate exit before vehicles were later allowed to pass on the right shoulder.
No injuries were reported in the fiery crash that involved a semi and KTA maintenance truck, said Capt. Joe Bott of the Kansas Highway Patrol. The semi was hauling shingles on a flat bed and caught on fire after the wreck.
State troopers are investigating the accident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments