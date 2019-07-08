Wichita to close portion of McLean to traffic for baseball stadium construction

McLean to close near downtown Wichita for a month A city construction project west of downtown Wichita will force the closing of part of a high-volume street. McLean Boulevard, from Meridian to Seneca, will be closed starting Monday, April 22. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A city construction project west of downtown Wichita will force the closing of part of a high-volume street. McLean Boulevard, from Meridian to Seneca, will be closed starting Monday, April 22.

Starting next week, the city of Wichita will close portions of McLean Boulevard for construction connected to the new baseball stadium.

McLean will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic between Maple and Douglas starting Monday and will remain closed until April 2020, city spokeswoman Elyse Mohler said in a news release. The designated detour will reroute downtown and Delano drivers east using Douglas, Main, Market and Waterman streets.

“The closure will allow for street and infrastructure improvements necessary for Wichita’s new Triple-A stadium,” Mohler said.

The construction involves removing pavement and relocating a 36-inch waterline, then reconstructing the road along a new alignment, Mohler said.

The Eagle has previously reported that city plans showed McLean would be narrowed from four lanes to two lanes in that area and moved away from the Arkansas River and toward the new ballpark.