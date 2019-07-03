Firefighters battle blaze at Horton’s Flooring America in east Wichita, dispatch says

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Firefighters battled a blaze at an east Wichita flooring store Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to a reported building fire near 13th and Greenwich, and smoke was visible at least a mile away. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said no injuries were reported from the fire at Horton’s Flooring America.

The Wichita Fire Department said both directions of 13th Street were closed as first responders fought the flames. It became a defensive, two-alarm operation. Visible fire was reported to be knocked down by around 4:15 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW