Firefighters battle blaze at Horton’s Flooring America in east Wichita, dispatch says
Firefighters battled a blaze at an east Wichita flooring store Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to a reported building fire near 13th and Greenwich, and smoke was visible at least a mile away. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said no injuries were reported from the fire at Horton’s Flooring America.
The Wichita Fire Department said both directions of 13th Street were closed as first responders fought the flames. It became a defensive, two-alarm operation. Visible fire was reported to be knocked down by around 4:15 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
