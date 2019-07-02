Worker electrocuted in north Wichita, dispatch says

What to do if somebody has been electrocuted The danger from an electrical shock depends on the type of current, how high the voltage is, how the current traveled through the body, and how quickly the person is treated. Here's what to know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The danger from an electrical shock depends on the type of current, how high the voltage is, how the current traveled through the body, and how quickly the person is treated. Here's what to know.

A person was killed when a truck hit a power line with its bucket extension in north Wichita.

The incident was reported to 911 at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1400 block of North Fairview, a Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisor said.

It’s unclear what company the person worked for or what kind of work was being done.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.