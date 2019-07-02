Local
Worker electrocuted in north Wichita, dispatch says
A person was killed when a truck hit a power line with its bucket extension in north Wichita.
The incident was reported to 911 at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1400 block of North Fairview, a Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisor said.
It’s unclear what company the person worked for or what kind of work was being done.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
