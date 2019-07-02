Century II or something new? Group seeks answers to Wichita’s riverfront questions

Beautiful views of Wichita as seen by a drone (FILE VIDEO) Wichitan Tyler Engle and a friend shot some footage with a drone in April 2016 and made a quick video for his Facebook page. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO) Wichitan Tyler Engle and a friend shot some footage with a drone in April 2016 and made a quick video for his Facebook page.

A coalition of Wichita boosters working to shape the future of the city’s riverfront has announced its first — tentative — public meeting date.

The group says it wants to put the community’s vision for the future of the east bank of the Arkansas River downtown on paper as the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan. A primary focus will be connecting the east bank with the ballpark development on the west bank, downtown and development to the north to the Keeper of the Plains.

It’s inviting member of the public to attend a meeting, scheduled tentatively for July 31. It plans other meetings to collect ideas.

The plan is expected build on previous studies related to downtown and the Arkansas River corridor. It could help determine the future of Century II, a city-owned performing arts and convention center that the city has been weighing what to do with for over a decade.

A mayor-appointed advisory committee declined to make a recommendation on Century II’s future earlier this year. Instead, the group said Wichita should focus its resources on building a $175 million performing arts center near Century II. The city hasn’t acted on that recommendation yet.

The Riverfront Legacy Master Plan would do big-picture planning for the area, like what kinds of development should go where, parking and “walkability,” or how inviting an area is to foot traffic.





It’s expected to be a long-range plan for the area on the east bank of the Arkansas River to Main Street from Douglas to Kellogg. That area includes Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center, the WaterWalk, Hyatt Hotel, the former Gander Mountain building and other structures, many owned or leased by the city.

The coalition includes Downtown Wichita, Greater Wichita Partnership, Visit Wichita, Wichita Community Foundation and the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.

It plans a budget of $700,000, with about $490,000 of that from the private sector.

It also plans to seek some public funding for the plan and eventually will ask city and county government to adopt the final plan next year.

The group has negotiated a possible contract with a Populous Architecture, a company the city chose in 2014 to help work on concepts and site planning for a convention center and performing arts complex, and its subcontractors.





RCLCO Real Estate Advisors will provide a market-driven plan and Olin Studio will develop “scenario designs” based on recommendations from previous plans and input from the public, according to a news release Tuesday.

Local public-relations firm Bothner and Bradley Inc. was chosen to coordinate community engagement.