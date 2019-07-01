Search teams find body of boater who went missing at Marion Reservoir, sheriff says

A game warden with a drone was one of many people on the search and rescue team that found the body of a Eudora man at Marion Reservoir. Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism - Game Wardens

Search teams have found the body of a boater who went missing at Marion Reservoir over the weekend, the sheriff’s office said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a boater was reported missing at Marion Reservoir at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The man’s truck and boat trailer were found at a boat ramp, and the unoccupied boat was found about two hours later floating against some trees.

Steven Meyer, 46, of Eudora, was found dead at around 9:15 a.m. Monday. The coroner’s office will perform an autopsy.

Search and rescue teams included the sheriff’s office, an aircraft from the Kansas Highway Patrol and boats from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW