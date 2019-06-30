Fiery crash on I-35 in Wichita kills driver, injures 9-year-old passenger, KHP says

File photo

A man died and a 9-year-old girl was hurt in a fiery crash early Friday morning in south Wichita.

Emergency crews were called at around 12:27 a.m. to southbound I-35 in Sedgwick County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

Jose Elco Vasquez, 39, of Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. A 9-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with a suspected minor injury.

Troopers determined that Vasquez was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram when it left the roadway of the Kansas Turnpike. The pickup truck drove through a fence, struck one tree, hit a second tree and caught on fire.