Andover man killed in plane crash at Hiawatha Airport, Kansas troopers say

. Wichita Eagle file photo

An Andover man was killed in an airplane crash at a northeast Kansas airport on Friday.

Bruce L. Lutz, 67, of Andover, died in the plane crash at Hiawatha Airport, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

Emergency crews were called at around 5:16 p.m. Friday to the airport near U.S. 73 and 260th in Brown County. The crash report states that a 1975 Beechcraft was flying south when it crashed for an unknown reason. Lutz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Federal Aviation Administration records identify the aircraft as a fixed-wing, multi-engine 1975 Beechcraft 58. Its registered owner is Mako Certificate LLC of Andover. Lutz’s LinkedIn profile identifies him as the president of Mako Certificate and a former Cessna engineer.