Kansas trooper who saved driver from burning semi receives international award

Kansas Highway Patrol Technical Trooper Raul Carrillo rescued a man in a burning semi truck on the Kansas Turnpike Feb. 21, 2018. Carillo was honored with the Governor's Award for Valor on April 12, 2018.

A state trooper who rescued a driver from a burning semi last year has received an international award.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Monday that Trooper Raul Carrillo had been honored with the Carnegie Medal, which is presented to people in the United States and Canada who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others. The award comes with a financial grant.





Carrillo, 46, was previously honored with the Governor’s Award for Valor after the Kansas Highway Patrol trooper rescued a man from a burning semi cab on Feb. 21, 2018. He is a 20-year veteran of the patrol from Derby.

Video from his patrol vehicle’s dash camera shows the semi crash into a barrier wall on the Kansas Turnpike near El Dorado. It was hauling diesel fuel and caught fire. Carrillo can be seen running toward the burning wreckage.

Carrillo heard the semi driver yelling for help, and the trooper freed him through the shattered windshield, KHP officials have said.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission said that Carrillo, who was off-duty at the time, pulled on the driver’s belt to free his upper body from between the front seats. He continued to pull until the driver’s legs were no longer pinned beneath the steering column. They got away from the semi cab moments before it was engulfed by flames.

The driver suffered severe burns and serious injuries, and Carrillo suffered burns to his hands, the commission said.