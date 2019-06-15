‘Heartbreaking’: Symphony in the Flint Hills cancels this year’s event due to weather

Take a look inside the Symphony in the Flint Hills performance The annual outdoor concert brings the Kansas City Symphony into the Kansas Flint Hills for a sunset show. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The annual outdoor concert brings the Kansas City Symphony into the Kansas Flint Hills for a sunset show.

The Symphony in the Flint Hills has canceled this year’s event, announcing Saturday that weather damage was too great for the show to go on.

And there won’t be any refunds for the $50 to $95 tickets, according to a statement by the event’s organizers.

Each year, the nonprofit organization Symphony in the Flint Hills, Inc., organizes day of celebration somewhere in the Flint Hills that culminates with a performance by the Kansas City Symphony on the wide-open prairie. Its mission is to education and preserve the tallgrass prairie that’s native to Kansas.

The symphony started unofficially in 1994, when Jane Koger threw a birthday party in the middle of a pasture in the Flint Hills and convinced the Kansas City Symphony to perform. What started as a small group of Koger’s friends has blossomed into an annual event that draws more than 7,000 people to rural Kansas.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This year the event was scheduled for Saturday at Irma’s Pasture near Bazaar in Chase County. But a late-night storm Friday caused the organization to postpone the show until Sunday.





Late Saturday afternoon, the organization announced that the damage and severe weather in Sunday’s forecast would be too dangerous.

“Unfortunately, we cannot safely host the event,” the organization said in a statement. “We also don’t want to put any lives in danger due to the storms in the forecast.”

“The undaunting year-round work to plan, set-up and manage a site of this magnitude with 700 volunteers, our small staff team, site leaders, vendors and you — our audience and supporters — makes the necessity of cancelling the Signature Event truly heartbreaking,” the statement says.

Here is the entire statement from the Symphony in the Flint Hills: