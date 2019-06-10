3-month-old baby dies after mom left her in car for over 3 hours, Kansas sheriff says

Look before you lock: Prevent children and pets from being locked in a hot vehicle Drivers are being encouraged to “Look Before You Lock” to help prevent children and pets from being locked in hot vehicles over the summer months. The inside of a vehicle can heat up by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drivers are being encouraged to “Look Before You Lock” to help prevent children and pets from being locked in hot vehicles over the summer months. The inside of a vehicle can heat up by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.

A 3-month-old baby girl died after she was left in a car Saturday afternoon near Rose Hill, officials said.

Emergency crews were called at around 4 p.m. for a child not breathing report in the 13000 block of Southwest 160th Street, about 3 miles northeast of Rose Hill, Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet said. Paramedics pronounced a 3-month-old girl dead at the scene.





Investigators determined that the 44-year-old mother had taken her daughter with her to a baby shower, and she came home at around 12:30 p.m., Herzet said. The mom was tired and went in the house, gave other children chores to do and took a nap.

The woman woke up about three and a half hours later and remembered she forgot the baby in the car, Herzet said. The girl was lethargic and was not breathing, so she called 911. Butler County paramedics, two deputies and Rose Hill firefighters responded.





Temperatures at the time would have been in the 80s, Herzet said.

With an outside air temperature of 85 degrees, the inside of a vehicle can reach 128 degrees within an hour, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. A child’s major organs begin to shut down when his or her internal temperature reaches 104 degrees, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. A child can die at 107 degrees.

Results are pending from an autopsy performed Monday morning, Herzet said. The sheriff’s office investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the county attorney for any determination of criminal charges.