Wichita house auctioned to help homeless sells for thousands over county appraisal

A home auctioned to benefit the Union Rescue Mission in Wichita sold over the weekend for $129,800 — about $15,000 more than the latest county appraisal.

McCurdy Auction CEO Braden McCurdy said the auction of 226 S. Bonnie Brae on Saturday afternoon drew 31 registered bidders and 10 registered Realtors representing clients. The east side home sold at an absolute auction, meaning there was no minimum bid or reserve price.

The Sedgwick County Appraiser’s Office valued the property at $114,100.

“The auction attracted a good crowd and its exciting to see the proceeds going for such a worthy cause,” McCurdy said by email. The Union Rescue Mission is an evangelical Christian ministry that feeds, shelters and offers other services to homeless men in Wichita.

Armin L. Brandhorst willed his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home to the Mission in late 2018 after making modest donations to the charity for 20 years. The 87-year-old died in March while in hospice care.