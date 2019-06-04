Brief ceremony in Wichita will mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday

1944 Newsreel film recaps D-Day invasion Historic United Newsreel film that played in American movie theaters in 1944. The documentary used rehearsal footage to recap the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion of France during WWII. (Edited from a longer film) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Historic United Newsreel film that played in American movie theaters in 1944. The documentary used rehearsal footage to recap the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion of France during WWII. (Edited from a longer film)

A brief ceremony will be held Thursday morning at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Wichita to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Eight bells will sound at 8 a.m., followed by the playing of taps at the park at 339 Veterans Parkway just west of downtown.

The amphibious invasion of German-occupied France on June 6, 1944 laid the groundwork for Allied victory on the Western front during World War II. More than 9,000 Allied troops were killed or injured on D-Day.