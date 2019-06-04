Local
Brief ceremony in Wichita will mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday
1944 Newsreel film recaps D-Day invasion
A brief ceremony will be held Thursday morning at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Wichita to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Eight bells will sound at 8 a.m., followed by the playing of taps at the park at 339 Veterans Parkway just west of downtown.
The amphibious invasion of German-occupied France on June 6, 1944 laid the groundwork for Allied victory on the Western front during World War II. More than 9,000 Allied troops were killed or injured on D-Day.
