Man found dead, pinned under ATV on washed out Reno County road

PSA: Turn around don't drown Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the NWS. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roads.

A rural Hutchinson man is dead after he was found pinned beneath an ATV on a washed out Reno County road.

Deputies from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office found Brian Sollers face down in the water shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a motorist passing by the 800 block of East 108th Road reported seeing an empty ATV in the middle of the flooded street, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. The deputies pulled Sollers out and tried to revive him using chest compressions but were unsuccessful.

The Sheriff’s Office said the road was closed in the area due to flooding. But “there were no signs on the east side of the washout,” the Facebook post said.

The Sheriff’s Office in an earlier post warned people to not drive down closed roads, to obey signage and “always drive with caution.”

