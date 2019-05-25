Officials urge people to ‘stay away’ from Fall River, evacuate residents

Full Cheney Reservoir opens its floodgates The floodgates at Cheney Reservoir were opened Wednesday morning as the lake neared a record height of 1,430.5 feet. The release of water could cause flooding issues for areas downstream that have already been affected by heavy rains. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The floodgates at Cheney Reservoir were opened Wednesday morning as the lake neared a record height of 1,430.5 feet. The release of water could cause flooding issues for areas downstream that have already been affected by heavy rains.

Greenwood County authorities called for the immediate evacuation of people living below the Fall River Dam as water is released from the reservoir at record levels. Widespread flooding is expected, the local sheriff’s office said in a tweet late Saturday night.

A shelter is set up at the Jefferson Street Baptist Church, 300 S. Jefferson in Eureka, for those displaced from their homes, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said.

The county’s emergency management office in a tweet Saturday also urged people to “stay away” the tiny town of Fall River, which sits south of the dam, and Fall River, a popular getaway spot for campers and boaters.

As of Saturday morning, the dam was releasing 36,000 cubic feet per second.

“Barricades are being placed, for your safety do not cross them,” the emergency management tweet said.

The announcements come as residents across eastern and south-central Kansas brace themselves for the possibly of more flooding this weekend. Persistent, heavy rains of late have already caused problems for many. In some parts of Wichita and other towns, streets are flooded and water is spilling into basements. Several area lakes and rivers are near or over capacity.

Earlier this week officials began releasing water from Cheney Reservoir as the lake neared a record height of 1,430.5 feet.

