Kansas memorials, flyovers and concerts: Memorial Day events in the Wichita area

Memorial Day will be observed Monday in Kansas and across the Unites States as people pause to remember veterans who sacrificed their lives. There will be speeches, music and flyovers, weather permitting.





The National Weather Service forecast for Memorial Day in Wichita, as of Friday afternoon, called for a 20 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Then it is predicted to be partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees.





Information on Memorial Day events can be submitted to The Wichita Eagle via email at online@wichitaeagle.com.

Here are some planned observances in Kansas and the Wichita area on Monday:

Wichita

Veterans Memorial Park, 339 N. Veterans Parkway, 10 a.m.

Lakeview Cemetery and Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St., 10 a.m. — Featured speaker is Chief Master Sgt. Melissa H. Royster of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base. Music will be presented by Huron Breaux, and the Young Marines will perform a fallen soldier tribute.

Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. South, 10:30 a.m. — Pastor Byron Barrientez, of 47th Street Church of Christ, is the featured speaker. Music will be presented by Ginger Young, Wendy Holman and the Tornado Alley Young Marines.

Resthaven Mortuary Cemetery, 11800 W. Kellogg, 11 a.m. — Featured speakers include Rep. Ron Estes, Mayor Jeff Longwell and Col. Thad R. Middleton. A flyover by Jayhawk Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is planned.





Botanica, The Wichita Gardens, 701 Amidon, 3 p.m. — The 35th Infantry Division Band of the Kansas Army National Guard and Delano Wind Ensemble will perform a concert with patriotic music. Regular admission charge of $9 applies. Charge is $8 for military and seniors 62 and older and $6 for children 3-12.

Winfield

Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, 1208 N. College, 10 a.m. — Featured speaker will be retired Army Master Sgt. Joe Day, with music performed by the Winfield Municipal Band and the Kansas Museum of Military History displaying vintage military uniforms and a WWII-era Jeep. A flyover by Jayhawk Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is planned.

Hesston

Hesston Cemetery, 500 W. Dutch Avenue, 11 a.m. — Guest speaker will be retired Army National Guard Lt. John Avila. Veterans who died in service to their country will be honored with a roll call.

Closings

The following City of Wichita facilities and operations will be closed in observance of Memorial Day: City Hall, Neighborhood Resource Centers, police stations, Wichita Public Library locations, Parks and Recreation Centers, Great Plains Nature Center, Old Cowtown Museum, Mid-America All-Indian Center, CityArts, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX administrative offices, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Art Museum, Animal Shelter, Brooks Landfill, WATER Center and Environmental Health.

There will be no Wichita Transit, Paratransit or Q-Line service.

Sedgwick County offices will also be closed Monday.