April burn ban for 16 Kansas counties includes Sedgwick, Butler

Wind-swept fires burn 1,500 acres near Ashland (FILE VIDEO -- MARCH 5, 2018) A western Kansas wildfire broke out 5 miles west of Ashland and quickly raced out of control in 20 to 30 mph winds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- MARCH 5, 2018) A western Kansas wildfire broke out 5 miles west of Ashland and quickly raced out of control in 20 to 30 mph winds.

A burn ban is in effect in 16 Kansas counties through the month of April.

The ban restricts burning trees and brush from land clearing, crop residues, construction debris, yard waste, and the use of backyard chimineas and fire pits.

The counties under the ban are Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Geary, Greenwood, Johnson, Lyon, Marion, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Sedgwick, Wabaunsee and Wyandotte.

Effective Monday, no new burn permits will be issued and all previously issued burn permits will be suspended until at least May 1. Live fire training also is suspended.

This ban does not include outdoor cooking devices or ceremonial fires. It also does not include burning for crop, range, pasture, wildlife or watershed management.