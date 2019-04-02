Local

April burn ban for 16 Kansas counties includes Sedgwick, Butler

Associated Press

Wind-swept fires burn 1,500 acres near Ashland

(FILE VIDEO -- MARCH 5, 2018) A western Kansas wildfire broke out 5 miles west of Ashland and quickly raced out of control in 20 to 30 mph winds. By
Up Next
(FILE VIDEO -- MARCH 5, 2018) A western Kansas wildfire broke out 5 miles west of Ashland and quickly raced out of control in 20 to 30 mph winds. By
TOPEKA

A burn ban is in effect in 16 Kansas counties through the month of April.

The ban restricts burning trees and brush from land clearing, crop residues, construction debris, yard waste, and the use of backyard chimineas and fire pits.

The counties under the ban are Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Geary, Greenwood, Johnson, Lyon, Marion, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Sedgwick, Wabaunsee and Wyandotte.

Effective Monday, no new burn permits will be issued and all previously issued burn permits will be suspended until at least May 1. Live fire training also is suspended.

This ban does not include outdoor cooking devices or ceremonial fires. It also does not include burning for crop, range, pasture, wildlife or watershed management.

  Comments  

Read Next

Teen was killed in ‘tragic firearm accident’ days after 14th birthday, school says

Local

Teen was killed in ‘tragic firearm accident’ days after 14th birthday, school says

An online obituary for the death of Kansas teen boy Mason Sam Berk, age 14, of Cloud County, KS, states that he died of an accidental gunshot. USD 333 Concordia school officials say he was an 8th grade student.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service