County to pay $300,000 to slain Deputy Kunze’s widow, daughter

The family of deputy Robert Kunze has reached a $300,000 settlement with Sedgwick County over his September on-duty shooting death.

His widow and young daughter will each receive half of the money, according to a settlement agreement provided to The Eagle on Wednesday by the county.

The Sedgwick County Commission unanimously voted to approve the payouts, which are covered by worker’s compensation, on Wednesday during its weekly meeting.

“Deputy Kunze was definitely a hero. He touched the lives of all the folks here in Sedgwick County. We honor his service,” Chairman David Dennis said following a short executive session where the commission discussed “the settlement of a lawsuit” with its attorney.

“Everyone worked tirelessly to make sure that we took care of and honored Deputy Kunze and took care of his family,” Dennis said.

“This (settlement) is one of the steps in that process.”

Kunze was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 16 in western Sedgwick County while he was trying to handcuff a convict on a methamphetamine-fueled crime spree. Robert Greeson’s bullet hit Kunze above his protective vest, mortally wounding him.

Before Kunze collapsed, he shot and killed Greeson, 29. The sheriff has said Kunze’s bullets saved the lives of two bystanders who might have been Greeson’s next victims.

Kunze’s wife, Kathleen, reached the agreed-upon amount with the county during a March 14 court hearing, according to the settlement agreement. At the time of the hearing, the county gave her a $30,000 check. She’ll receive the $120,00 balance now that the settlement has been approved by the commission.

Her daughter Alyssa’s portion will be paid into a structured settlement annuity, the agreement says.