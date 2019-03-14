Local

Man killed in south I-235 crash is 29-year-old Wichitan

By Amy Renee Leiker

March 14, 2019 10:03 AM

A 29-year-old Wichita man died early Thursday morning on south I-235 near the MacArthur Road off ramp.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Kenneth Vance Piper failed to negotiate a curve in the road as he was driving a 2000 Honda Civic south on I-235 shortly after 2 a.m. He overcorrected in an attempt to right the car, but it started spinning and struck the bridge that arches over South Gold Street. The car stopped in the middle of the highway, where it was struck in the driver’s side by a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan coming across the bridge.

Piper died at the scene. The woman in the minivan, 30-year-old Shustina Wren of Wichita, was hospitalized with possible minor injuries.

