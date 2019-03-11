Car ‘torn in half’ after hitting a bridge pillar while exiting onto Kellogg, KHP says

A driver was exiting from one interstate onto another highway when his car lost control and crashed, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.
Timothy Lee McKown, 51, was traveling south on I-135 and exiting onto eastbound Kellogg at about 3:50 p.m. Sunday, the report says. When the car lost control, it “ran off the roadway on the right side, causing the vehicle to turn 90 degrees.”
The Accord’s passenger side collided with the bridge pillar.
Photos of the crash were posted to Twitter by KHP Trooper Chad Crittenden and showed the 1996 silver Honda Accord ripped in half. The photos have since been deleted.
“Unbelievably, this driver survived,” Crittenden posted Sunday evening. “I post this to show you how violent a crash can be. This Honda Accord was torn in half after striking a bridge pillar.”
McKown, of Wichita, was taken to the hospital with a “suspected serious injury” after the crash.
