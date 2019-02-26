Century II advisory committee calls for new performing arts center, public vote on funding

Wichita should build a new performing arts center in the heart of the city. And it should move quickly to find a way to pay for it. That’s what the Century II Citizens Advisory Committee told the Wichita City Council on Tuesday.

The committee, a 12-member group appointed by Mayor Jeff Longwell last February, made no recommendations on what to do with the city’s existing performing arts center, Century II. That should be left up to a developer, the recommendation said.

“We convened not to referee a debate about whether Century II should remain part of Wichita’s skyline — and you will see that we have not made a specific recommendation on that matter for now — but rather to thoughtfully outline a path forward for performing arts facilities that can serve our community with excellence for decades to come,” said Mary Beth Jarvis, president of Wichita Festivals and a member of the committee.

Century II, a name meant to lead the city into its second century, was opened in 1969. It was built with money from a narrowly passed $15 million bond issue to build a library and a cultural and civic center.

Right now, Century II has a lot of problems, Jarvis said, and it’s not serving patrons well. The problems include lack of sound isolation between spaces, inefficiencies in operations like loading, insufficient production areas, substandard equipment, inability to integrate technology into productions, makeshift shops for costume design, set building and other functions.

“It is unrealistic that the city could achieve a high-quality, cost-effective result by renovating Century II as the future home of performing arts,” the committee said.

It would cost $252 million to renovate Century II, the committee said. It came to that number from a national consultant and a local architecture firm, its written findings say.

A new performing arts center and parking around it would cost at least $175 million, based on the committee’s findings. Of that, $155 million would go to the building and $20 million for parking. Site development will add a “yet-to-be-determined amount” to the center’s price tag.





“To help achieve this much needed solution for performing arts in our community, the City Council should support community efforts to explore a possible referendum for a city- or county-wide public funding initiative,” the committee recommendation says.

“This initiative could focus on performing arts needs or be scoped wider, to address additional citizen priorities,” it continues.

The committee called for the city to “support timely action, driving toward a referendum in spring of 2020.”

It also said the city should get started on planning. Within 60 days, the council should start a request for proposals from developers for site selection and concept development for a new performing arts center, the committee recommended, along with a recommendation of how to select the prospective developer.

“The firm or team selected for that project should have meaningful experience with performing arts and riverfront development projects,” the recommendations say.

The developer on the new performing arts center would complete an “analysis of alternative use options for the current Century II facility and/or the property on which it stands,” the recommendation says.

“This should cover options for repurposing of the round building (including ideas gathered from citizens to date), as well as options for transforming the current site into a flexible and engaging outdoor community gathering space.”

“Transformational projects shouldn’t happen in silos,” Jarvis said.

The new performing arts center should be “distinctive” and “customized to our community,” Jarvis said.

“Century II takes up an enormous amount of space,” but might be better suited for a different use, Jarvis said.

But Century II should remain in use until the new facility opens, Jarvis said, because Wichita’s performing arts scene can’t afford to “go dark.”

“We need to bridge to the future with continued use of the existing facility … until we turn over the keys of the new building,” Jarvis said.

The Century II Citizens Advisory Committee included some familiar names: Aaron Bastian, president of Fidelity Bank; Tara Clary, director of marketing at High Touch Technologies; Ebony Clemons-Ajibolade, economic development at Westar Energy; Karla Fazio, attorney and arts volunteer; Tom Frye, actor and theater instructor; Brian Heinrichs, chief financial adviser at Intrust Bank; Mary Beth Jarvis, president at Wichita Festivals; Quinn Lake, orchestra musician and music instructor; Matt Michaelis, president at Emprise Bank; Dennis Ross, physician and arts leader; Jennifer Rygg, principal at Rygg Design; and Larry Weber, vice president at Builders, Inc./Garvey Building.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.