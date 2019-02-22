Local

Wichita woman, 24, dies in wrong-way, fiery crash on K-254 at Oliver

By Tim Potter

February 22, 2019 11:17 AM

A 24-year-old Wichita woman died early Friday morning when the car she was driving — going the wrong way — hit a bridge rail structure and caught fire on K-254 at Oliver, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

The Highway Patrol identified the woman as Brooke L. Spainhower.

A patrol report said she was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry that “failed to negotiate” a curve, hit the end of a bridge rail structure and caught fire. The accident was reported around 1:45 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Spainhower was driving in the wrong lane — going west in an eastbound lane, Trooper Chad Crittenden said.

As to what caused her to be in the wrong lane, Crittenden said, “We do not know what happened, unfortunately.” A witness saw the car after it had crashed. But so far, investigators don’t know of any eyewitness to the crash, he said.

