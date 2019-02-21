Local

Did you feel it? Earthquake strikes about 50 miles southwest of Wichita

By Jason Tidd

February 21, 2019 06:19 PM

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Harper, Kansas, on Thursday.
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Harper, Kansas, on Thursday. Courtesy Photo Kansas Geological Survey
An earthquake struck southwest of Wichita on Thursday, and researchers want to know if you felt it.

The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.2 magnitude quake struck about 5 miles east of Harper at around 5:20 p.m. Harper is about 50 miles southwest of Wichita.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake originated at a depth of about 5 kilometers, or 3.1 miles. Did you feel it? Let researchers know online.

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

