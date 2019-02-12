Local

Update: 88-year-old man missing since Sunday found safe, Wichita police say

By Amy Renee Leiker

February 12, 2019 04:00 PM

Wichita police say 88-year-old Pearl Williams hasn’t been seen by family members since Sunday.
Update, 8:25 p.m.:

Wichita police said Tuesday evening that Pearl Williams was found safe.

Original story:

Wichita police are asking anyone who’s seen an 88-year-old Wichita man missing for two days to call 911 immediately.

Pearl Williams was last seen at around 4 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in the 1700 block of North Spruce and has not returned since. He drove off in a blue 1998 Ford F150 with Kansas tag 959 GFB, the Wichita Police Department said in an email Tuesday. His family told authorities disappearing isn’t normal behavior for Williams. His 66-year-old son reported him missing on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in the email included a photo of Williams and a photo of a blue truck that’s similar to the one Williams was driving. A Silver Alert was issued for him shortly before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call authorities.

Contributing: Jason Tidd of The Eagle

Amy Renee Leiker

Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. You can reach her at 316-268-6644. She’s an avid reader and mom of three in her non-work time.

