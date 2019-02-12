Update: 88-year-old man missing since Sunday found safe, Wichita police say

Update, 8:25 p.m.:

Wichita police said Tuesday evening that Pearl Williams was found safe.

Original story:

Wichita police are asking anyone who’s seen an 88-year-old Wichita man missing for two days to call 911 immediately.

Pearl Williams was last seen at around 4 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in the 1700 block of North Spruce and has not returned since. He drove off in a blue 1998 Ford F150 with Kansas tag 959 GFB, the Wichita Police Department said in an email Tuesday. His family told authorities disappearing isn’t normal behavior for Williams. His 66-year-old son reported him missing on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in the email included a photo of Williams and a photo of a blue truck that’s similar to the one Williams was driving. A Silver Alert was issued for him shortly before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call authorities.

Contributing: Jason Tidd of The Eagle