Her family farm once belonged to the Kaw Indians. She decided to pay them back.

Florence Schloneger, left, is donating a portion of her farm sale proceeds to the Kanza Heritage Society, a non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the Kaw cultural and heritage. Schloneger’s family owned the farm in south McPherson county for five generations and it sat on the edge of land that was historically Kaw hunting grounds. Pauline Sharp, right, is with the Kanza Heritage Society. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle