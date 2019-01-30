Man, 38, killed when trailer backs over him in Rose Hill; OSHA investigating

A 38-year-old Sedgwick County man died Wednesday morning when a trailer backed over him in Rose Hill, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has investigators on scene, a Chicago-based OSHA spokesman confirmed later Wednesday.
In a statement, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office gave this account: At about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, law enforcement and emergency crews were dispatched to a report of an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 330 W. Rosewood St. in Rose Hill.
Emergency crews found 38-year-old Stephen Farmer, of Sedgwick County, on the ground behind a truck. The truck had a flatbed trailer carrying a skid steer, which is a piece of loading equipment.
A 32-year-old Sedgwick County man driving the truck was turning around in a parking lot at the Rosewood address to exit the property, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Farmer had been standing near the trailer. The trailer hit him, causing him to fall to the ground, and the right rear tires of the trailer ran over him, the office said.
Farmer died at the scene.
Butler County sheriff’s detectives determined that it was an unfortunate accident, and no charges are being pursued at this time, the office said.
Schuette’s Dirt Works is at the address where the accident happened. James Keller, the business owner, said Farmer worked for him as a commercial driver. Farmer was a “very good” employee and “will be dearly missed,” Keller said. “He was a good man.”
